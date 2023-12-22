Cwm LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VOT opened at $217.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.70 and a 12-month high of $219.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.