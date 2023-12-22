Cwm LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 235.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Masco by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

