Cwm LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

