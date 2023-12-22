Cwm LLC Sells 6,811 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

OGE stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

