Daemmon Reeve Sells 10,923 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) insider Daemmon Reeve sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.44), for a total value of £46,968.90 ($59,401.67).

Treatt Trading Up 3.0 %

LON TET opened at GBX 493.50 ($6.24) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 442.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 536.44. Treatt plc has a one year low of GBX 406.50 ($5.14) and a one year high of GBX 731 ($9.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £301.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,741.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Treatt Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TET. Barclays decreased their price objective on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.60) to GBX 610 ($7.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Treatt from GBX 730 ($9.23) to GBX 700 ($8.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

