DigitalOcean Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 94% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,682 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -144.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,477 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

