Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Insider Charles Crole Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Crole bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,748.20).

Diverse Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIVI stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.39. Diverse Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of £266.30 million and a P/E ratio of -464.44.

Get Diverse Income Trust alerts:

Diverse Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Diverse Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,222.22%.

About Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.