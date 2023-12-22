Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 82 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

