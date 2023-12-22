Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $50 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,225,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after buying an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $169.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

