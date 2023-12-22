DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

DD opened at $74.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

