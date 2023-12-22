Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $511.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $511.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

