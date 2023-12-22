Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

COF stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $132.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

