Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.39.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.