Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $288.33 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

