Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

Ecolab stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.06.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.