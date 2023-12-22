Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $32.03 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.