Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

