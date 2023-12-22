Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 437 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.