Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

LOW stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

