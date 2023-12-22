Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 122.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,746,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

