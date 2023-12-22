Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

