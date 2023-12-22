Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 655 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $217.27 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.80 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

