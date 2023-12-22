Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 655 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VV opened at $217.27 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.80 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
