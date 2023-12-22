Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,605 shares of company stock worth $6,380,605. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $280.88. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

