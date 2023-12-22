Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

