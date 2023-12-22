Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

ELV opened at $464.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.