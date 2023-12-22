EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

