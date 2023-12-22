EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $116.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.75, but opened at $101.50. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EnerSys shares last traded at $101.34, with a volume of 65,324 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENS. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

