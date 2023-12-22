ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.72 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.