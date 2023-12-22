ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.72 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.