Entegris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,581 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 539% compared to the average volume of 2,127 put options.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

