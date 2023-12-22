Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth about $6,838,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 357.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.