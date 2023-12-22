Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

