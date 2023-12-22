Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Further Reading
