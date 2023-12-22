Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 98,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,179,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Specifically, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,182,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,233 shares of company stock worth $507,199. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $728.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. Research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 292.4% during the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 804,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 220.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 557,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

