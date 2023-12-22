EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

