Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.79) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.42) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,026 ($38.27).
Experian Trading Down 0.6 %
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
