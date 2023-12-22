Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 5,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 19,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 452,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $101.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

