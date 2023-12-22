FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $436.00 to $447.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as high as $471.36 and last traded at $470.18, with a volume of 483316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $452.32.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,629 shares of company stock worth $11,390,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

