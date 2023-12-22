Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Critical Survey

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.50%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $116.69 million 2.98 $32.51 million $1.79 14.19 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.50 million 2.12 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 16.59% 8.65% 0.84% First Seacoast Bancorp -12.48% -3.93% -0.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farmland, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles, as well as home and personal loan. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine or interactive teller machine services; and online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and merchant credit card services. It also offers electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

