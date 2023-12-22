Financial Contrast: UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) vs. Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -135.20% N/A -77.74% Petros Pharmaceuticals -181.87% -97.67% -38.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UroGen Pharma and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UroGen Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.52%. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $64.36 million 5.49 -$109.78 million ($4.23) -3.56 Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.99 million 0.52 -$20.04 million N/A N/A

Petros Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UroGen Pharma.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102 for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; and strategic research collaboration with MD Anderson to advance investigational treatment for NMIBC. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, PreBoost, VenoSeal, penile injections, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

