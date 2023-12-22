First Bank & Trust Sells 323 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

