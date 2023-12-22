First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,067 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $122.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

