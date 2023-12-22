First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in MarineMax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MarineMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $36.93 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $818.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

