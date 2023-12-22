First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 198.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.