Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE FSI opened at $1.67 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

