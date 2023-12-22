Fluent Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

