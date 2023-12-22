FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Critical Review

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Absci’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 2.72 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Absci $5.75 million 52.53 -$104.90 million ($1.16) -2.80

FOXO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absci has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Absci shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FOXO Technologies and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 0 0 3 0 3.00

Absci has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.36%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% Absci -1,535.13% -38.14% -32.38%

Summary

Absci beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

