FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.