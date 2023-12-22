Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Penny Ladkin-Brand Sells 78,964 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73), for a total value of £544,851.60 ($689,075.00).

Future Trading Up 2.3 %

FUTR opened at GBX 759 ($9.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £880.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. Future plc has a 52 week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,754 ($22.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 844.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 789.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

Future Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 319.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Future from GBX 757 ($9.57) to GBX 827 ($10.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.07) to GBX 1,080 ($13.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.23) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.36).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

