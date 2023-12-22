Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Penny Ladkin-Brand Sells 78,964 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73), for a total value of £544,851.60 ($689,075.00).
Future Trading Up 2.3 %
FUTR opened at GBX 759 ($9.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £880.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. Future plc has a 52 week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,754 ($22.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 844.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 789.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.
Future Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 319.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Future
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.