FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$51.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.61%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.