FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion.
BCE Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$51.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.61%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
