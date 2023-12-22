FY2023 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. Lowered by William Blair (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstService in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn $5.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$214.37 on Thursday. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$163.50 and a 52-week high of C$223.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$206.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$203.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.312 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other FirstService news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total value of C$39,324.00. In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total transaction of C$39,324.00. 11.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

