FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.66. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$203.31.

Get Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$145.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$165.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$180.64. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The company has a market cap of C$28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.