FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.66. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of FNV opened at C$145.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$165.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$180.64. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The company has a market cap of C$28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
